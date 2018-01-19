Expert allergist available to advise those with asthma on complications caused by the flu

People with asthma are among most vulnerable to effects of flu

As this year’s flu continues to spread, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) urges people with asthma to recognize they are especially vulnerable to its complications.

“People with asthma have to be extremely cautious that, not only do they not get the flu in the first place, but if they do, they may need to get medical treatment to prevent serious illness or even death,” says allergist Bradley Chipps, MD, ACAAI president.

According to ACAAI, the flu can cause increased inflammation for people who already struggle with swollen and sensitive airways. That can lead to pneumonia and other severe respiratory diseases, and make asthma symptoms worse.

“Asthma is the most common medical condition among children hospitalized with the flu and one of the more common medical conditions among hospitalized adults,” says Dr. Chipps. “If you have asthma, and you haven’t yet had a flu shot, it’s not too late. Get it now. And if you have asthma and you get the flu, call your primary care physician or your allergist for next steps. Don’t wait. We can’t stress enough that those with asthma need to work with their physician to prevent the flu, or get it under control once it has hit.”

Dr. Chipps is available for an interview on this topic.

