New AAE Website Empowers Patients to Seek Endodontic Care

Newswise — CHICAGO – Designed to give all audiences an enhanced user experience, the American Association of Endodontists’ newly redesigned website, aae.org, is now live. The new patient-focused site is dedicated to educating the public about endodontics and the value of saving teeth and the natural dentition. The site was designed with the modern, mobile-empowered individual conducting his or her own health care research in mind. Featuring the Find an Endodontist search tool on every page, as well as valuable new content, including an array of patient education videos and success stories, user-friendliness is at the heart of this launch.

All endodontists are dentists, but less than three percent of dentists are endodontists. While your general dentist is like a family doctor, great for regular cleanings, check-ups and general oral health, for specialized dental care like root canal treatment, seeing an endodontist is most recommended. The AAE is a reliable, authoritative source to understand dental symptoms, different endodontic procedures, the value of the natural dentition and the benefits of treatment from a specialist.

“More people are taking matters of health and personal well-being into their own hands, quite literally, and are looking to the Internet for answers — often before they set foot in any practitioner’s office,” said Kenneth J. Widelka, executive director of the AAE. “The improvements to aae.org provide a wealth of free resources and continually updated information in an appealing, easy-to-use format, that will ensure their path to pain-free teeth includes a visit to an endodontist, who is truly the most qualified individual to assess and treat tooth pain.”

As social media has taken on an important role in an increasingly digital era, the AAE site continues to grow its presence in that arena, with frequently updated Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube pages. Through the AAE website, social media and digital resources, the Association is educating the public and helping them find endodontists, to showcase the benefits of preserving natural teeth over extraction.

Even if root canal treatment is not an option in a particular case, patients can look to aae.org for detailed information on alternative options — and advice regarding the right questions to ask if saving a tooth is deemed impossible.

“The AAE is here to emphasize the benefits of saving natural teeth over extraction whenever possible,” Widelka said. “Root canal treatment is efficient and cost-effective, offers a visually appealing result, and is virtually painless. The new aae.org clearly explains all these benefits and addresses the many questions that might come up during the patient journey.”

Based on member and patient feedback, AAE also carefully developed a new site for members and dental professionals to offer improved access and navigability through a wide range of clinical tools, such as guidelines and position statements, and members-only content. The new mission, vision and values, as well as the important research, education, outreach and development work of the Foundation for Endodontics, along with the standards of excellence exemplified by the American Board of Endodontics, also are being showcased in new ways with website redesigns.

Visit the new aae.org to view its fully redesigned family of websites.

Any outlets with an interest in endodontics, including clinical and patient information, are encouraged to link to AAE web pages to educate a wider audience about the importance of saving teeth.

