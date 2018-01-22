Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Faculty Phyllis Sharps Earns Diversity in Nursing Award

Newswise — Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Professor and Associate Dean for Community Programs and Initiatives Phyllis Sharps, PhD, RN, FAAN, has earned Modern Healthcare’s Diversity in Nursing award. The accolade is part of the organization’s 2018 Excellence in Nursing awards and recognizes Sharps’ commitment to advancing diversity within the nursing profession.

“I am humbled to be acknowledged for my contribution to such an important topic within nursing and the world,” says Sharps. “My career has offered me many opportunities to stand for diversity, and I will continue to advocate for the innovation, inclusivity, and excellence that comes from the power of diverse populations.”

As a researcher, teacher, mentor, and clinician, Sharps puts intentional focus on supporting diversity in her work. She consults on integrating cultural competency into studies involving African-American communities and has published research on enhancing workforce diversity, mentorship of African-American nursing students, and varied ethnic and cultural representation in research.

At JHSON, Sharps is the Elsie M. Lawler Endowed Chair and leads the school’s efforts to improve health within the Baltimore and surrounding communities. She directs two nurse-led community health centers, provides care to homeless women exposed to violence, and works with students to promote public health interventions including HIV counseling and testing sites, senior apartments, and transitional housing centers for underserved women.

Sharps has received the Johns Hopkins University Diversity Recognition Award, served as a member of the university’s Diversity Leadership Council, and earned the Lifetime Achievement Award in Education and Research from the Association of Black Nursing Faculty.

“Dr. Sharps’ commitment to diversity is evident in nearly everything she does as a clinician, researcher, and colleague,” says JHSON Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “This is an esteemed honor and well deserved.”

