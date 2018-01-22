MEDIA ADVISORY: ‘Race at the Movies’ Expert Available
Mark Christian Thompson, a Johns Hopkins University English professor who last semester taught a course “Race at the Movies,” is available to talk to reporters looking for movie analysis and award-show commentary.
In addition to being able to talk about Hollywood race issues such as the #OscarSoWhite movement, Thompson can discuss the movie Get Out and how it fares at the Golden Globes and Oscars. He can also talk about how Get Out’s box office success might make Hollywood more willing to take chances on different types of black movies.
Thompson can also discuss the disconnect between movies that are critically appreciated during award season (art-house films) and the genres of African-American movies that Hollywood tends to make (comedies or gang-related dramas).
Thompson specializes in the comparative critical study of race in African American literature, politics and culture.
