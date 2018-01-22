Gerrymandering Expert Available to Discuss Pennsylvania High Court Ruling

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Republican-controlled state legislature to redraw congressional districts lines by Feb. 9. The high court determined that the current 18 districts, drawn by the state’s GOP, violate its Constitution, and ordered new districts to be determined in less than a month.

The political implications are significant, including providing Democrats with an opportunity to reclaim the U.S. House of Representatives.

Virginia Tech professor of political science Nick Goedert is an expert on the topic of gerrymandering, and is available for interviews to discuss the topic and its possible impact.

