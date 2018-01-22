How Smartphones and Technology Can Help Kids
Candice Odgers, a former Duke University professor now at UC Irvine, studies how social inequalities and early adversity influence children's future health and wellbeing. Her current research examines how new technologies, such as smartphones and web-based tools, can be used to understand and improve young people's lives.
Her research has been covered by such outlets as the Washington Post, London Times, Scientific America, Economist, Huffington Post, and US News & World Report.
Candice Odgers
Professor of psychology and social behavior
University of California, Irvine
codgers@uci.edu
Cell: (949) 246-0920