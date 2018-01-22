 
How Smartphones and Technology Can Help Kids

    • Candice Odgers, a former Duke University professor now at UC Irvine, studies how social inequalities and early adversity influence children's future health and wellbeing. Her current research examines how new technologies, such as smartphones and web-based tools, can be used to understand and improve young people's lives.

    Her research has been covered by such outlets as the Washington Post, London TimesScientific America, Economist, Huffington Post, and US News & World Report.

    Candice Odgers
    Professor of psychology and social behavior
    University of California, Irvine
    codgers@uci.edu

    Cell: (949) 246-0920

    http://adaptlab.org/

