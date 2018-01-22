 
Northwestern Medicine expert, Dr. Tanya Simuni, available to discuss Neil Diamond's Parkinson's diagnosis.

  • Tanya Simuni, MD, director of Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

The legendary musician, Neil Diamond, recently revealed he is retiring from his tour after a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Tanya Simuni, MD, world-renowned neurologist who specializes in the management of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other movement disorders, is available to talk about the condition and how symptoms can be affected by a rigorous tour schedule. 

 

