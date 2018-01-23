Seismic Expert Douglas Wiens Available to Discuss Alaska Quake. NSF Study Will Deploy Seismic Sensors Beneath This Area of Seafloor in May.

Douglas Wiens, Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is collaborating on a $4.5 million National Science Foundation study of a volatile volcano and earthquake zone on the sea floor off the Alaskan Peninsula.

Wiens, who has worked on similar seismic studies near the Mariana trench and in Antarctica, says these Alaskan experiments will monitor signals from earthquakes to learn more about what triggers volcanoes in the area and how magma movement beneath the earth’s crust contributes to the region’s intensive geologic activity.

https://eps.wustl.edu/people/douglas_wiens