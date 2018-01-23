Cardiology Appointments Enhance NYU Langone Heart Program in Brooklyn

Newswise — To bolster its comprehensive cardiovascular services in New York City’s most populous borough, NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn has recruited four highly skilled heart specialists.

“We’re making substantial investments in our team to better serve the Brooklyn community,” says George Fernaine, MD, chief of cardiology at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. “Our patients now have access to the world-renowned expertise of NYU Langone Heart.”

Atul Sharma, MD, a cardiologist with more than two decades of experience, has been appointed director of interventional cardiology at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. Sharma is board certified and fellowship trained in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease. He received his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Under Sharma’s leadership, the interventional cardiology team at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn will deliver the latest in cardiac catheterization techniques to detect heart disease, perform coronary interventions, including implantation of stents, and provide a variety of other treatments used to monitor and improve cardiovascular health. Joining Sharma’s team are board-certified interventional cardiologists Alexander Slotwiner, MD, and Christopher Gade, MD. Slotwiner received his medical degree from the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine and Gade received his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. All three physicians were fellowship trained in both interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and are highly skilled in treating coronary artery disease, valvular disease, and peripheral arterial disease.

Geoffrey Webber, MD, who is board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine, joins NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn as a specialist in consultative cardiology. Webber received his medical degree from Tel Aviv University’s Sackler School of Medicine and completed a cardiology fellowship at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Webber uses the latest advances in noninvasive cardiac testing to ensure his patients maintain healthy hearts.

“We are committed to enhancing the care patients with cardiovascular disease receive in Brooklyn and are excited to integrate new technology and advances in research with the care delivered in the community,” says Glenn I. Fishman, MD, the William Goldring Professor of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Langone.

The cardiovascular services team at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn delivers the highest quality of care to treat the entire patient. The team provides nutritional counseling and other support services, including social workers who can assist with home care, financial aid, and continuing care plans.

“Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States,” says Bret J. Rudy, MD, executive hospital director of NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. “Providing this type of advanced patient care in Sunset Park is an important step toward improving cardiovascular health in our community for years to come.”

To learn more, visit NYU Langone Heart. To schedule an appointment with an NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn physician, call 718-630-7979.

