Olin College Named One of Princeton Review's 2018 Colleges That Pay You Back

Newswise — Olin College is included in Princeton Review’s just released 2018 Colleges That Pay You Back. Princeton Review noted that Olin is a “school that provides students with the opportunity to receive a high return on investment after receiving their education.”

In the same publication, Olin College is listed as #5 in the nation for competitive internship opportunities.

“We are delighted to be recognized for our competitive internships,” said Sally Phelps, director of Post-Graduate Planning. “With each graduating class, our footprint gets bigger and more companies are interested in meeting our students.”

In order to make the Colleges that Pay You Back list, institutions must demonstrate a strong academic program, affordability and offer strong opportunities for career prospects after graduation.

In the guide, the Princeton Review describes Olin as an institution that is known for “…implementing an innovative engineering education, talented faculty, attractive financial aid packages to meet a student’s need and the continued success that Olin students attain after graduation within their career endeavors.”

Olin offers every student a four-year, half-tuition scholarship valued at more than $97,000 over four years. In addition, the college commits to meeting a full financial need for students and families eligible for further financial assistance.

This past August Olin also was recognized as one of Princeton Review’s 2018 Best 381 Colleges.