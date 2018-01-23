Experts Available to Discuss 2018 Oscar Nominations

Pitch

Texas Tech University experts in film, theater and pop culture are available to discuss the nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards, which were released on Tuesday. The Oscars show is scheduled for March 4.

Experts

Tim Day, film instructor, Department of English, (806) 577-9267 or tim.day@ttu.edu

Day teaches screenwriting, race and gender in film, journalism and cinema, and Sports and American film. He is a regular host for special events at Alamo Drafthouse and writes reviews via his website, Day at the Movies, where he reviews movies, including best and worst of the year.

Paul Allen Hunton, general manager, Texas Tech Public Media and instructor, College of Media & Communication, (806) 834-5001 or paul.hunton@ttu.edu

Hunton is an award-winning director and filmmaker who served as director for the climate change-themed documentary “Between Earth and Sky,” which was selected to be screened at the 2017 Environmental Film Festival in Washington, D.C. Hunton is a three-time Emmy Award winner from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in the Lonestar Region for his work in non-fiction directing. He serves as co-chair of the Flatland Film Festival.

Rob Peaslee, associate professor and chairman, Department of Journalism & Electronic Media, (806) 834-2562 or robert.peaslee@ttu.edu

Peaslee teaches film and television screenwriting, film industry studies, visual communication and culture, and media anthropology. Peaslee also is the coordinator of the Texas Tech International Film Series and serves as co-chair of the Flatland Film Festival.

Paul N. Reinsch, professor of practice in cinema, School of Theatre and Dance, (806) 834-6087 (office), (425) 999-9135 (cell) or paul.n.reinsch@ttu.edu

Reinsch is an American film historian and has been studying and writing about film for more than 20 years. He teaches the Introduction to Cinema course as well as courses on film adaptation and music videos, and has taught courses in film theory, genre and U.S. and international film history.

Rob Weiner, pop culture librarian, (806) 834-5126 or rob.weiner@ttu.edu

Weiner has published articles in “Movies in American History” and “Too Bold for the Box Office” and is co-editor of “From the Grindhouse to the Arthouse.” He can discuss what films have created the most buzz in the last year and compare Oscar winners of the past to the current Hollywood pool as well as what viewers should expect from the winners this year.

