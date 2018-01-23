American Society of Anesthesiologists Named a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For®

Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) announced today that it has been named a 2017 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. This honor comes after previously being named a winner in the 2017 Chicago Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Medium Business, 101-300 Employees category.

“Being named a national winner, in addition to being a Chicago area winner is an outstanding achievement for our Society,” said Paul Pomerantz, CEO. “We value our team members and are proud of the culture we have created. ASA continuously strives to be a leader in employment standards.”

The Best and Brightest Program honored 437 national winning organizations from across the country out of 2,000 nominations. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are bestowed this honor.

The 2017 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. They included

Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance, and the Best of the Best: Small Business, Medium Business, and Large Business.

“National companies realize that their employees are key to business success. The companies that were selected demonstrated innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee needs at the forefront of their policies,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. “We are very impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their employees.”

