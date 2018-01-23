National Academy of Sciences Report Raises Substantial Concerns About E-Cigarettes

Harold Farber, MD, MSPH

Harold Farber, MD, MSPH, is associate professor of pediatrics at the Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatric pulmonologist at Texas Children’s Hospital. He is also chair of the American Thoracic Society's Tobacco Action Committee. The committee is charged with organizing and coordinating the ATS tobacco control activities. These activities include research, clinical, educational, advocacy and policy activities with the ultimate goal of minimizing the impact of tobacco on morbidity and mortality worldwide.

In addition to the treatment of tobacco dependence, Dr. Farber's diverse clinical interests include asthma, respiratory care of children with muscular dystrophy, respiratory care of technology dependent children, and the chronic care of children with complex respiratory diseases. His research interests focus on clinical, epidemiologic, and health care delivery/quality improvement. Dr. Farber serves as a co-investigator for the Baylor College of Medicine site of the American Lung Association Asthma Clinical Research Center network. He is also leading asthma care quality improvement efforts for the Texas Children’s Health Plan.