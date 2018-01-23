 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

National Academy of Sciences Report Raises Substantial Concerns About E-Cigarettes

Article ID: 688368

Released: 23-Jan-2018 3:55 PM EST

Source Newsroom: American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: ATS

    Dr. Harold Farber, tobacco dependence expert.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Addiction, Public Health, Respiratory Diseases and Disorders, Smoking, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
KEYWORDS
  • e-cigarette, e-cigarette policy, tobacco addiction, Tobacco, Smoking and tobacco use,
  • smoking and health
  • + Show More

    • Harold Farber, MD, MSPH

    Harold Farber, MD, MSPH, is associate professor of pediatrics at the Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatric pulmonologist at Texas Children’s Hospital. He is also chair of the American Thoracic Society's Tobacco Action Committee. The committee is charged with organizing and coordinating the ATS tobacco control activities. These activities include research, clinical, educational, advocacy and policy activities with the ultimate goal of minimizing the impact of tobacco on morbidity and mortality worldwide.

    In addition to the treatment of tobacco dependence, Dr. Farber's diverse clinical interests include asthma,  respiratory care of children with muscular dystrophy, respiratory care of technology dependent children, and the chronic care of children with complex respiratory diseases. His research interests focus on clinical, epidemiologic, and health care delivery/quality improvement. Dr. Farber serves as a co-investigator for the Baylor College of Medicine site of the American Lung Association Asthma Clinical Research Center network. He is also leading asthma care quality improvement efforts for the Texas Children’s Health Plan.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!