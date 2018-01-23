Northwestern Law, Academic Engagement Network to Host Symposium on Free Speech

Newswise — CHICAGO --- Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and the Academic Engagement Network (AEN) will host a daylong event, the “Symposium on Free Speech and Campus Violence and Disruption,” on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The symposium is open only to invited guests and the media. The event is not open to the general public. See rules for coverage below.

Held in the Rubloff building, 750 N. Lake Shore Drive on Northwestern Law’s Chicago campus, the symposium will begin at 9 a.m. with a welcome from Northwestern University Provost Jonathan Holloway, followed by panel discussions and a keynote address by Jesse Panuccio, principal deputy associate attorney general, at 12:30 p.m.

Media planning to cover the symposium must contact Hilary Hurd Anyaso in advance at office 847-491-4887, mobile 571-278-0765 or h-anyaso@northwestern.edu, by noon, Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Media rules:

Upon arrival, media must sign in. Media must present credentials to be admitted.

No video recording is allowed. Still photography is permitted.

Still photographers may take photos of Jesse Panuccio for two minutes before his keynote address and two minutes after.

An agenda for the symposium can be viewed here.

Panel discussions include:

9:15 to 10:30 a.m. : “What Type of Forum is a University? What is the Scope of Permissible Time, Place and Manner Regulation?”

: “What Type of Forum is a University? What is the Scope of Permissible Time, Place and Manner Regulation?” 10:45 to noon : “Campus Speech and Disruption”

: “Campus Speech and Disruption” 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. : Address by Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio

: Address by Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio 2 to 3:15 p.m. : “Campus Speech and Violence”

: “Campus Speech and Violence” 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. : “Free Speech, Hate and Campus Climate”

“We want to come away with an understanding of the various issues related to free speech on campus, as well as best practices for how universities and colleges should deal with this issue,” said Sam Tenenbaum, an organizer of the event and clinical associate professor of law at Northwestern Law. “We’re honored to have Northwestern’s Provost Jonathan Holloway give the kickoff address and Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio give the keynote address, as well as the knowledgeable speakers we’re having.”

Following the symposium, a video of the event will be available on the AEN website and social media platforms.