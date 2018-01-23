New York Times Columnist Charles M. Blow to Give Mlk Keynotes January 25

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- Charles M. Blow, media expert, social and political commentator, educator and author, will be the keynote speaker at Northwestern University’s Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in Ryan Auditorium, 2145 Sheridan Road on the Evanston Campus. The annual program will include music and performances from Northwestern student groups.

Blow’s Chicago campus talk will take place at noon Jan. 25 in Thorne Auditorium, 375 E. Chicago Ave., during a program sponsored by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Media planning to cover the symposium must contact Stephanie Kulke at 847-491-4819 or stephanie.kulke@northwestern. edu by noon, Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Media rules:

Media must present credentials to be admitted.

Media will be escorted to areas where video recording and photography is permitted.

Evanston program timeline:

5:55 p.m. Prelude- Jazz Small Ensemble

6-6:15 p.m. Welcome, musical selections and speaker introduction

6:15-6:45 p.m. Keynote Address- Charles Blow

6:45-7 p.m. Musical Selection, Benediction, and Closing Remarks

Chicago program timeline:

12-12:10 p.m. Welcome, student

12:10-12:40 p.m. Keynote address- Charles Blow

12:45-1 p.m. Audience Q&A