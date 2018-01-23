South Nassau Joins Mount Sinai Health System

EMBARGOED UNTIL JANUARY 24, 2018 AT 6:00 AM

Internationally Renowned Mount Sinai to Help Develop Array of Advanced Services

South Nassau to Be Mount Sinai’s ‘Flagship’ Hospital on Long Island

Newswise — (NEW YORK – January 24, 2018) –– South Nassau Communities Hospital will become the flagship hospital on Long Island for the Mount Sinai Health System under an affiliation agreement announced today by the Boards of Trustees of the two institutions. Final state regulatory review is underway and approvals are expected in the coming months.

If the affiliation is approved, South Nassau will join Mount Sinai’s $7 billion health system, which includes the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, one of the most prestigious medical schools and leading research centers in the country. The internationally renowned Mount Sinai Health System is an integrated health system encompassing seven hospitals (eight with the addition of South Nassau) in New York, 300 ambulatory practices and other community locations, and more than 6,500 physicians. Mount Sinai’s Long Island footprint includes 200 physicians and other experts at 11 multidisciplinary practices. Mount Sinai will bring its academic, clinical, and research expertise to South Nassau, extending tertiary-level hospital services that offer advanced medical care to “rival and surpass any of those available on Long Island,” according to a joint document outlining the transaction.

The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 nationally in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report, and is ranked nationally in 10 adult medical specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is nationally ranked by U.S. News in two specialties—Ear, Nose, and Throat and Ophthalmology—while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report in "Best Children's Hospitals."

“The addition of South Nassau to our Long Island network represents our commitment to broadening access to innovative treatment and research in this region,” said Kenneth L. Davis, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System. “This transformative partnership will complement our existing network of talented clinicians and facilities. We are thrilled about what this means for patients and families on Long Island, and look forward to working closely with our Long Island partners to continue advancing care in the region.”

“Joining the Mount Sinai Health System represents a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity that will expand the delivery and availability of advanced, high-quality health care services for all Long Islanders,” said Richard J. Murphy, South Nassau’s President and CEO. “South Nassau and Mount Sinai have a shared vision to improve services, especially on the South Shore, which is why this affiliation makes so much sense.”

“The clinical and administrative leadership of Mount Sinai and South Nassau have been working diligently and collaboratively over the last 6 months to establish the foundation of this very important relationship and opportunity. We are already convinced about the wisdom and success of this partnership,” said Arthur Klein, MD, President of the Mount Sinai Health Network.

South Nassau’s current Board of Directors will retain local governance over the day-to-day operations of the 455-bed hospital. Mr. Murphy will report to the existing South Nassau board of directors and to Dr. Davis. The South Nassau Board will be joined by two new members from Mount Sinai’s Board, and two members of South Nassau’s Board will also join the Mount Sinai Board.

“Long Islanders shouldn’t always have to travel into Manhattan for advanced cardiovascular, cancer, orthopedic, or neurological care,” said Joseph Fennessy, the Chairman of South Nassau’s Board of Directors, who led the year-long search process and affiliation talks. “Our goal from the outset was to find a partner seeking to expand services on Long Island who, like us, puts patients first, employing cutting-edge science and treatments. We have found that partner in Mount Sinai. Their physicians and researchers are leaders in their respective fields in so many key areas of medical science. We know the residents of the South Shore in particular will greatly benefit from this affiliation.”

To help accomplish these goals, and as part of its commitment to Long Island, Mount Sinai will infuse a total of $120 million in capital contributions to South Nassau’s five-year master facility plan, which will help expand surgical facilities, intensive care units, and South Nassau’s emergency department.

“We are in the midst of tremendous growth and expansion at South Nassau,” said Mr. Murphy. “Our plans to renovate and nearly double the size of our Emergency Department in Oceanside are already underway, as are plans for a new, four-story, high-intensity building in Oceanside, as well as expanded medical services in Long Beach. The relationship with Mount Sinai will accelerate our plans and provide essential services to patients throughout Long Island.”

The two institutions signed a nonbinding letter of intent last May and have been exploring the details of a relationship in earnest since then. Physicians and administrators from both institutions already have been working on clinical programming to enhance and expand patient care and services.

South Nassau, a nonprofit medical center and teaching hospital with 3,500 employees and 900 affiliated physicians, is one of the few remaining independently controlled hospitals on Long Island. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/about/south-nassau.

About South Nassau Communities Hospital

Designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care, South Nassau® Communities Hospital is one of the region’s largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-art care in cardiac, oncologic, orthopedic, bariatric, pain management, mental health and emergency services.

In addition to its extensive outpatient specialty centers, South Nassau provides emergency and elective angioplasty, and offers Novalis Tx™ and Gamma Knife® radiosurgery technologies. South Nassau operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County verified by the American College of Surgeons as well as Long Island’s only free-standing, 9-1-1 receiving Emergency Department in Long Beach.

South Nassau is the only hospital on Long Island in 2018 to achieve Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery™, Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ and 5-star rating for Total Hip Replacement, and it was one of just two hospitals on Long Island to achieve Healthgrades 5-stars in Hip Fracture Treatment.

South Nassau also is a designated Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons, and is an accredited center of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Association and Quality Improvement Program.

In addition, the hospital has been awarded The Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for disease-specific care for hip and knee replacement, heart failure, bariatric surgery, wound care and end-stage renal disease. For more information, visit https://www.southnassau.org/sn.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is an integrated health system committed to providing distinguished care, conducting transformative research, and advancing biomedical education. Structured around seven hospital campuses and a single medical school, the Health System has an extensive ambulatory network and a range of inpatient and outpatient services—from community-based facilities to tertiary and quaternary care.

The System includes approximately 6,500 primary and specialty care physicians; 12 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is in the “Honor Roll” of best hospitals in America, ranked No. 18 nationally in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report. The Mount Sinai Hospital is also ranked in ten adult specialties: Cancer, Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Urology, Psychiatry, Pulmonology, Ear, Nose & Throat, and Rehabilitation. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report in "Best Children's Hospitals."

New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is nationally ranked by U.S. News in two specialties—Ear, Nose, and Throat and Ophthalmology—while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally.

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.