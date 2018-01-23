UCI Expert Can Comment On Executive Order 13780

Newswise — Charis Kubrin, a professor of criminology, law and society, is an expert on immigration policy and the relationship between immigration and crime. She can comment on the Trump administration’s report released today on terrorism, jointly written by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

“Unfortunately, the report contains incomplete information and provides stats taken out of context, makes a number of problematic claims, and conflates immigration and terrorism,” Kubrin says.

An expert on immigration policy and the relationship between immigration and crime, Kubrin recently published a groundbreaking study showing that immigration is more often shown to lower crime than to raise it.

Cell Phone: 202-262-3684

Email: ckubrin@uci.edu