Cornell CIS Now Offering Two Diversity-Focused Summer Programs

Newswise — ITHACA, NY – Cornell Computing & Information Science (CIS) has announced a new summer program to help recruit and support under-represented minorities in PhD-level research careers. The Social Impact Summer School joins the already established SoNIC Summer Research Workshop in providing all-expenses-paid, week-long summer research programs aimed at diversifying graduate computing fields. Each program runs June 18-22, 2018, and provides for all travel costs, lodging and meals for student participants. Any student can apply for these programs but they are aimed primarily at under-represented minorities.

“Cornell CIS is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for all students. We are especially looking for diverse students who are ready to tackle hard societal problems and take advantage of the many opportunities CIS has to offer,” said CIS Dean Greg Morrisett.

The SoNIC Summer Research Workshop ((http://www.cs.cornell.edu/workshop/sonic/) is targeted at rising undergraduate sophomores to master's students. The theme of the workshop centers around cloud computing (systems and networking), but students with backgrounds in CS, EE, math, and physics are eligible to apply. The SoNIC Summer Research is designed to encourage undergraduate or master’s students to pursue and achieve a PhD by experiencing systems and networking research first-hand using state-of-the-art methodologies and approaches.

The Summer School on Designing Technology for Social Impact (http://impact.infosci.cornell.edu) is targeted to rising undergraduate seniors and graduate students. The summer school will analyze what values and voices are commonly embodied in technology and look at ways to design technologies to promote alternative perspectives and positive social impact. Students from a variety of disciplines are invited to attend, including informatics, computer science, science and technology studies, communication, product design, and visual arts. The program goal is to build a strong cohort of up-and-coming researchers working in this area and connect students to relevant research and faculty.

Visit program pages for application details. The application deadline is Friday, Feb 23, 2018. Please contact cis-diversityprograms@cornell.edu with any questions.