UNM Lobo Men’s and Women’s Basketball Celebrate ‘Lobos Love Pink’ Week

Newswise — The University of New Mexico Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will hold their ‘Lobos Love Pink’ games during the same week to raise awareness for breast cancer and to honor all those who face it. The Lady Lobos tip off 2:00 pm Saturday, February 10, against the Air Force Falcons. The Lobo Men’s team faces the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday, February 14, at 7:00 pm.

“Lobos Love Pink games are very important in helping us raise awareness in the community,” says Ursa Brown-Glaberman, MD. Brown-Glaberman is a breast cancer specialist and co-leads the Breast team at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The key,” she says, “is to find the disease early when it is still curable.”

Stephanie Fine, MD, agrees. “Most women who have early stage breast cancer don’t know it unless they get a screening mammogram,” Fine says. “You can’t feel it. You can’t see it. And it very often has no symptoms whatsoever.” Fine is a breast surgical oncologist and a member of the UNM Cancer Center breast team.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1,470 New Mexico women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis and 260 will die of the disease in 2018.

Brown-Glaberman will represent the UNM Cancer Center faculty at the Lobo Men’s game on February 14. Fine will represent the faculty at the Lobo Women’s game on February 10. The basketball teams and the UNM Cancer Center will honor breast cancer survivors during each of the games.

About the ‘Lobos Love Pink’ UNM Women’s Basketball Game

The Lady Lobos will tip off against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, February 10, at 2:00 pm in Dreamstyle Arena, 111 University Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM. To purchase tickets in advance, call the Lobo Ticket Office at 505-925-LOBO or visit unmtickets.com. Tickets are $5 for those wearing pink to the game and seated in bench rows 1 through 10.

About the ‘Lobos Love Pink’ UNM Men’s Basketball Game

The Lobos will tip off against the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday, February 14, at 7:00 pm in Dreamstyle Arena, 111 University Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM. To purchase tickets in advance, call the Lobo Ticket Office at 505-925-LOBO or visit unmtickets.com. Tickets are $10 for those wearing pink to the game and seated in bench rows 1 through 10.