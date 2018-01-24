World Economic Forum in Davos: American University Experts Available for Commentary and Analysis

Newswise — This week, heads of states, including President Donald Trump, government officials from around the globe, and financial and business leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum. We hope you will consider speaking with American University experts who are available for commentary and analysis on a broad range of topics including globalization, international trade and governance, and foreign policy. If you are interested in speaking with any of the following experts, please contact AU Media: aumedia@american.edu or 202-885-5950:

Valentina Bruno is an associate professor in the Department of Finance and Real Estate at the Kogod School of Business. She holds a Ph.D. in Finance from the London School of Economics. Her research interests include macro-finance, global liquidity, corporate governance, and banking. Prior to joining American University, Bruno worked at the World Bank in the Financial Sector Strategy and Policy Group and in the International Finance Team (DECPG).

Miles Kahler, professor in the School of International Service, can comment on international economic issues and agreements, U.S. foreign policy, particularly toward Asia and Europe, globalization, global and regional institutions and their future.

Amb. Cecilia Nahón, executive director of the Model G20 Initiative at the School of International Service, is an economist with high-level diplomatic, private sector and academic experience. Until recently, she served as Ambassador of Argentina to the United States (2013-2015) and G20 Sherpa of Argentina (2012-2015). She can comment on issues related to global governance, Latin America, trade, investment, and foreign policy.

Jessica Leight, assistant professor of economics, researches development economics and is an expert in China economic policy and China’s transition from an agricultural to an industrial economy. She can discuss structural transformation in China and the contribution of export-led growth to China’s economy. Leight’s research has been covered by Fast Company and other news outlets.