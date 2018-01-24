CSUMB to host White Sharks of California Research Panel January 30

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., January 24, 2018 -- California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will host a panel of industry-leading shark researchers to discuss their approaches to studying California’s iconic marine predator Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at CSUMB’s World Theater. The event is open to the public and free for all to attend.

Expert panelists include:

Chris Lowe, Ph.D. - Professor, California State University Long Beach. Lowe works with acoustic and satellite telemetry techniques to study the movement, behavior and physiology of sharks, rays and gamefishes

Sal Jorgensen, Ph.D. - Research Scientist, Monterey Bay Aquarium. Jorgensen oversees basic research on migratory patterns, feeding ecology and habitat use of adult great white sharks at the Farallon Islands, Point Reyes and Año Nuevo Island

Barb Block, Ph.D. - Professor, Stanford’s Hopkins Marine Station. Block’s research focuses on how large pelagic fishes utilize the open ocean environment - centering upon understanding the evolution of heat management strategies in tunas, billfishes, and sharks

This presentation is sponsored by the James W. Rote Distinguished Professorship in Marine Science & Policy and CSU Coast.

Hosting open community events is in keeping with CSUMB’s role as a community resource, providing forums for provocative discussions that can impact thought and action on issues important to our community.