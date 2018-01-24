Patriots' Tested Team Structure Gives Them the Edge Over Eagles in Super Bowl, Management Expert Says

Newswise — When the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles clash on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII, analysts will have already combed through the match-ups, the quarterback comparison and the potential game plans of respective coaches Bill Belichick and Doug Pederson.

But Kyle Emich, an assistant professor of management at the University of Delaware, can analyze the teams based on several less-often considered unobservables, including team structure and organizational makeup.

How do things such as collective efficacy and interdependence factor into what got the teams to the Super Bowl and their chances of winning the big game? How impenetrable is Belichick's plug-and-play system that can overcome injuries and easily accomodate in-game adjustments? Have the Eagles jelled and properly redistributed their resources in the wake of last month's injury to quarterback Carson Wentz?

"When you think of the intangibles - confidence, interdependence, adaptability – the Patriots have shown time and again that they know how to use these tools to win games," Emich said. "The Eagles have come a long way in developing them, but they remain precarious."

