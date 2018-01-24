 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Patriots' Tested Team Structure Gives Them the Edge Over Eagles in Super Bowl, Management Expert Says

Article ID: 688444

Released: 24-Jan-2018 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: iStock

    Kyle Emich, an assistant professor of management at the University of Delaware, can discuss the team structures and attitudes of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles and analyze their chances in Super Bowl LII.

  • Credit: University of Delaware

    "When you think of the intangibles - confidence, interdependence, adaptability – the Patriots have shown time and again that they know how to use these tools to win games," said Kyle Emich, assistant professor of management at the University of Delaware. "The Eagles have come a long way in developing them, but they remain precarious."

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Behavioral Science, Sports
KEYWORDS
  • Super Bowl, new england patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Management, Collective Efficacy,
  • Interdependence, organizational structure, Team Building
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — When the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles clash on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII, analysts will have already combed through the match-ups, the quarterback comparison and the potential game plans of respective coaches Bill Belichick and Doug Pederson.

    But Kyle Emich, an assistant professor of management at the University of Delaware, can analyze the teams based on several less-often considered unobservables, including team structure and organizational makeup.

    How do things such as collective efficacy and interdependence factor into what got the teams to the Super Bowl and their chances of winning the big game? How impenetrable is Belichick's plug-and-play system that can overcome injuries and easily accomodate in-game adjustments? Have the Eagles jelled and properly redistributed their resources in the wake of last month's injury to quarterback Carson Wentz? 

    "When you think of the intangibles - confidence, interdependence, adaptability – the Patriots have shown time and again that they know how to use these tools to win games," Emich said. "The Eagles have come a long way in developing them, but they remain precarious." 

    Emich is currently available for in-person interviews or via phone or email. 

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!