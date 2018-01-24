PRESS RELEASE

CONTACT:

David Harrison

david@harrisoncommunications.net

410-804-1728

SOCIETY FOR SIMULATION IN HEALTHCARE NAMES BOARD MEMBERS

Joe Lopreiato, MD, MPH, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences,

Washington, DC, Named President

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18, 2018 – The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) announced today its 2018 board of directors.

Board President : Joe Lopreiato, MD, MPH, Associate Dean for Simulation Education Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Val G. Hemming Simulation Center - Forest Glen Annex

President-Elect : KT Waxman, DNP, MBA, RN, CNL, CHSE, CENP, FSSH, FAAN, Associate Professor, University of San Francisco and Director, California Simulation Alliance

Immediate Past-President : Christine Park, MD, Director, Simulation Technology and Immersive Learning

Treasurer : Don Combs, PhD, Vice President and Dean, Eastern Virginia Medical School

Secretary : Juli Maxworthy, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN, CNL, CPHQ, CPPS, CHSE, Assistant Professor, Director of Traditional DNP Program, Chair Simulation Committee, University of San Francisco School of Nursing and Health Professions

Executive Committee At Large Member : Ralph McKinnon, Consultant Paediatric Anaesthetist & Paediatric Intensive Care Retrieval Physician, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and North Wales & North West Paediatric Transport Service. Visiting Professor Manchester Metropolitan University

At-Large members :

Bob Armstrong, MS, Director, SCSIL, Eastern Virginia Medical School Sentara Center for Simulation and Immersive Learning



Adam Levine, MD, Program Director, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Department of Anesthesiology



Nina Multak, PhD, PA-C, Associate Professor, Drexel University



Yasuharu, “Haru” Okuda, Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Central Florida College of Medicine



Edwin Ozawa, MD, PhD, Anesthesiologist, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center



Jamie Stiner CHSOS,Simulation Operation Specialist at UT Southwestern Medical Center



Jennie Struijk, MEd, CHSE, Standardized Patient Program Director, University of Washington



Demian Szyld, MD, EdM, Senior Director of the Institute for Medical Simulation



Robin Wootten, Chief Learning Officer at Limbs & Things, University of Missouri-Columbia

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004 by professionals using simulation for education, testing, and research in health care, SSH membership includes nearly 3,400 physicians, nurses, allied health and paramedical personnel, researchers, educators and developers from around the globe. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers.