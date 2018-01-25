ARN Course in Tampa to Focus on Biggest Healthcare Reform of the Century

Newswise — CHICAGO (January 25, 2018): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) is hosting an educational course, the IMPACT Course: Evidence-Based Solutions to Improve Outcomes, in Tampa next month, to keep all front-line leaders in healthcare informed of ongoing CMS Healthcare Reform across all Post-Acute Care (PAC) settings. Course attendees will receive 10.25 contact hours upon completion and successful evaluation.

DATES: Friday, February 16, 1-6pm – Saturday, February 17, 8:30am-6pm

LOCATION: Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore, 2225 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL 813.877.6688

AUDIENCE: Nurse Managers, Supervisors, PPS and MDS Coordinators, Clinical Nurse Educators, Patient Care Techs, Quality Compliance Officers, and Directors

CONTENT:

Collaborate and share best practices with colleagues to improve key quality measures

Discuss reporting changes and requirements in Post-Acute Care (PAC) settings

Learn about the new care tool and how it will be used

Discuss case studies with your peers in small groups

Stay competitive so patients choose your facility for care!

COST: Varies, based on date of registration and membership. For details, go to ARN’s IMPACT Course webpage.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations require all Post-Acute Care (PAC) settings to assess and document specific quality measures for each patient. When you attend this course, you will learn how to strategically address these quality indicators and implement evidence-based interventions to improve your patient outcomes.

