The Power of Language When Reporting on Diabetes

More than 30 million people have diabetes and one in three U.S. adults has prediabetes. It is therefore highly likely that during his or her career, a journalist will write about people with the disease. The American Association of Diabetes Educators has developed guidance for media outlets on how to talk to and about people with diabetes in a way that supports, rather than judges or harms. Read the new guidance here. Learn more about the joint AADE and American Diabetes Association paper at DiabetesEducator.org/language.