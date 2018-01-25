 
The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation hosts 13th Annual Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Tournament

  • Credit: Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

    • (January, 25th 2018) The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would like to invite media to attend this year’s Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Championship. Over 200 participants will take to the ice in a two-day round robin tournament on Sparrow Lake, just north of Orillia. All funds raised will benefit sarcoma research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world!

    When:       Friday, January 26, 2018

                     Registration opens: 2:00-5:00 p.m.

                     Puck drop: 6:00 p.m.

     

                     Saturday, January 27, 2018                                                

                     Puck drop 9:00 a.m.

                     Awards and dinner to follow

     

    Where: Bayview-Wildwood Resort – 1500 Port Stanton Pkwy RR 1, Severn Bridge, ON P0E 1N0

    Why: The Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Championship honours the memory of Judy Taylor who passed away in 2003. Judy had been diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that can arise from muscles, bones, nerves, fat, blood vessels or connective tissue. For more information, please visit: www.taylorcup.ca

