The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation hosts 13th Annual Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Tournament
Released: 25-Jan-2018 11:05 AM EST
(January, 25th 2018) The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would like to invite media to attend this year’s Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Championship. Over 200 participants will take to the ice in a two-day round robin tournament on Sparrow Lake, just north of Orillia. All funds raised will benefit sarcoma research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world!
When: Friday, January 26, 2018
Registration opens: 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Puck drop: 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 27, 2018
Puck drop 9:00 a.m.
Awards and dinner to follow
Where: Bayview-Wildwood Resort – 1500 Port Stanton Pkwy RR 1, Severn Bridge, ON P0E 1N0
Why: The Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Championship honours the memory of Judy Taylor who passed away in 2003. Judy had been diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that can arise from muscles, bones, nerves, fat, blood vessels or connective tissue. For more information, please visit: www.taylorcup.ca