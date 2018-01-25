American Pain Society’s 2018 Annual Meeting Explores Pain Mechanisms

CNewswise — HICAGO, Jan. 24, 2018 –The American Pain Society, www.americanpainsociety.org, has changed the format for its 2018 conference to a Scientific Summit titled “Understanding Pain Mechanisms.” The event is March 4-6 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. The conference brings together leading pain researchers and clinicians to explore biopsychosocial mechanisms that influence pain perception and treatment response discovered through clinical, translational and basic science pain research.

“The Summit fosters a comprehensive educational experience focused on deepening our understanding of pain treatment mechanisms through clinical, translational and basic science research presentations,” said APS President David Williams, PhD. “While this departs from our popular traditional annual meeting format, attendees will have an unprecedented opportunity to fully explore the latest clinical and scientific discoveries about the biologic, neurologic and genetic mechanisms and pathways responsible for chronic pain.”

According to the scientific program chair, Tonya Palermo, Ph.D., professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine, Seattle Children’s Research Institute, the meeting offers a more intimate venue that provides increased opportunities for informal interactions and networking. “Our goal is to create a comprehensive, shared meeting experience to fully explore pain mechanisms through themed plenary and symposia sessions, networking and panel discussions, award lectures, poster sessions, SIG meetings, and exhibits, packed into a two-day agenda,” said Palermo.

In addition to plenary session talks from leaders in pain science and pain management and symposia sessions, the event includes networking opportunities, NIH panel discussions, poster presentations and exhibits. Several symposia will focus on the active mechanisms of psychological treatments for chronic pain, as well as neurobiological mechanisms supporting integrative and mind-body therapies for pain.

All posters will be presented on Monday and Tuesday, March 5-6, and will remain on display for the duration of the poster and exhibit hours. Tear down will begin March 6 at 12:30.

