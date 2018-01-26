Glaucoma Research Foundation to Host the 7th Annual Glaucoma 360

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA – January 26, 2018: Glaucoma Research Foundation will host the 7th Annual Glaucoma 360 from February 8th to February 10th in San Francisco. This signature three-day event highlights innovation in glaucoma to ensure patients have access to the latest and most effective treatment options.

Glaucoma 360 kicks off with a fundraising Gala on the evening of February 8th. Thomas W. Burns, President and CEO of Glaukos Corporation, will receive the 2018 Catalyst Award. Under his leadership, Glaukos pioneered Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) – a revolutionary approach to traditional glaucoma treatment. Glaucoma specialist, Carl V. Migliazzo, MD, will receive the 2018 President’s Award for his long-standing dedication to patient education and his many years of volunteer service. Capping the night celebrations, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Tony Lindsay, will perform at the Gala in his hometown of San Francisco.

The New Horizons Forum follows on February 9th and features over 50 companies and institutions in sessions. This full-day meeting, co-founded and co-chaired by Adrienne L. Graves, PhD and Andrew G. Iwach, MD, spotlights new and promising developments to diagnose and treat glaucoma, the leading cause of preventable blindness world-wide. Launched in 2012 the New Horizons Forum has grown substantially and is now considered one of the most important meetings in glaucoma. Sessions include innovations in glaucoma pharmaceuticals, drug delivery and devices, and virtual reality technology innovations, as well as industry, FDA, and venture capital discussion panels.

Iqbal Ike K. Ahmed, MD, FRCSC, Medical Director, Prism Eye Institute and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto; Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Utah, will deliver the Drs. Henry and Frederick Sutro Memorial Lecture. His lecture topic will be “Interventional Glaucoma: The Why, The Who, and The How.” Dr. Ahmed, who also serves on the New Horizons Program committee, remarked that this meeting is “an excellent networking opportunity since all the key individuals involved in innovation are at Glaucoma 360.” He adds, “As a clinician, it is exciting to see what is on the horizon in the treatment of glaucoma and have a meeting focused on pushing new developments forward to improve patient outcomes.”

Glaucoma 360 will conclude Saturday, February 10th with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists, which will include the Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Keynote Lecture presented by Alan S. Crandall, MD, Director of Glaucoma and Cataract, Senior Vice Chairman of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah. More than 1,000 attendees are expected to participate over the three days of Glaucoma 360. All proceeds from the events support Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and educational programs. To learn more about the 2018 events or to register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

2018 will mark the 40th anniversary of Glaucoma Research Foundation. Founded in San Francisco it is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: Preventing vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. The Foundation has a proven track record of innovative, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to more than 4 million visitors annually.

For more information about the Glaucoma Research Foundation’s Glaucoma 360 events please contact, Briana Foster at 415.986.3162 or bfoster@glaucoma.org or visit www.glaucoma360.org

