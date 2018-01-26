Glaucoma Research Foundation to Honor Leaders in Glaucoma Innovation and Patient Care at 12th Annual Gala in San Francisco

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA – January 26, 2018: Glaucoma Research Foundation President and CEO, Thomas M. Brunner announced today that Thomas W. Burns and Carl V. Migliazzo, MD will be honored at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on February 8, 2018 at San Francisco’s historic Palace Hotel.

The Catalyst Award, Glaucoma Research Foundation’s highest honor, will be presented to Thomas W. Burns, President and CEO of Glaukos Corporation (Laguna Hills, CA), in recognition of his remarkable leadership and commitment to the development of innovative glaucoma treatments that have advanced the existing standard-of-care and enriched the lives and treatment alternatives for glaucoma patients worldwide. “Under Tom’s leadership, Glaukos Corporation pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) with the development and approval of the iStent Trabecular Microbypass Stent. This innovative therapy was the first MIGS device to be approved by the FDA and has revolutionized the field of glaucoma by providing a safe and effective therapy for patients,” Mr. Brunner said.

Carl V. Migliazzo, MD, of Kansas City, Kansas, will receive the President’s Award in honor of his outstanding volunteerism and dedication to advancing Glaucoma Research Foundation’s sight-saving mission. Mr. Brunner noted, “We are delighted to have an opportunity to recognize Dr. Migliazzo, for his numerous contributions to our patient education programs. He has been such a wonderful advocate of Glaucoma Research Foundation over his entire career.”

Spanning three days, Glaucoma 360 is a unique series of events dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma: the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. More than 1,000 attendees are expected to participate in these events. On February 8, the Foundation’s Annual Gala launches Glaucoma 360. Co-chaired by Mona and Edward Zander, the Annual Gala includes a reception, silent auction and dinner to celebrate the donors, volunteers and scientists who have done so much to help advance the field of glaucoma research. The evening will conclude with a special performance by Grammy AwardTM winning recording artist, Tony Lindsay.

On February 9, the 7th Annual New Horizons Forum, a full-day meeting dedicated to innovations in glaucoma therapies and diagnostics, will feature panelists and speakers from over 50 companies and institutions. February 10 concludes the events with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Mr. Brunner added, “This year’s events are particularly special, as 2018 marks the 40th anniversary of Glaucoma Research Foundation. Glaucoma 360 has become our signature event and has truly been an important catalyst in advancing new therapies to help patients preserve their vision.” All proceeds from Glaucoma 360 support Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and education programs. To learn more about the 2018 events or register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: Preventing vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. The Foundation has a proven track record of innovative, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to more than 4 million visitors annually.

For more information about the Glaucoma Research Foundation’s Annual Gala, or to purchase individual tickets, please contact Nancy Graydon at 415.986.3162 or ngraydon@glaucoma.org or visit www.glaucoma360.org

