Flu Expert Michael Farzan Available to Speak on Viral Pandemics and the Biology of Influenza

Newswise — Virologist Michael Farzan, professor on the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI), is available to speak on the biology of influenza, its spread and the science behind historical flu outbreaks, such as the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

Farzan, who also serves as co-chair of the TSRI Department of Immunology and Microbiology, studies how viruses enter human cells--and how the human immune system fights off these attacks. His lab builds on these basic findings to develop new therapies against viruses and enhance immune response. His work shows that one key to stopping influenza is to exploit weaknesses in the virus's life cycle.

In addition to influenza, Farzan has investigated HIV, SARS, Zika and other viruses.