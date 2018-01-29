FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ACI Unveils ‘Exploration Clean’: Teaching the Chemistry Behind Cleaning

Interactive, Online Resource Targets Middle-School Students

ACI Program Dovetails With Efforts to Promote STEM Education

Newswise — Orlando, Florida – January 29, 2018 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) launched “Exploration Clean”, an online experience aimed at teaching middle-school students the science and chemistry behind cleaning.

This is the first step in creating a platform containing educational modules for children describing the science and engineering that goes into cleaning products.

ExplorationClean.org was unveiled at the 2018 ACI Annual Meeting & Industry Convention, the global business-to-business conference for the cleaning product supply chain.

Exploration Clean extends ACI’s efforts to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, which originated with 2016’s “The Science of Soap” exhibit and online education materials.

“ACI’s goal in STEM education is to build scientific capacity for the future of the cleaning products industry,” said Melissa Grande, ACI Associate Director, Sustainability Initiatives. “We want to provide students with access to information that might drive them to explore innovative, interesting careers when they’re ready to enter the workforce.”

Exploration Clean engages students by introducing them to the basics of soap, detergent and cleaning product chemistry. The site also talks about the ingredients in cleaning products and the benefits these products provide to everyday living.

“Science is often misunderstood and perceived as dry and unattainable for many, but it is imperative for future innovation and the sustainability of the cleaning products industry,” said Darci Ferrer, ACI Senior Manager, Environmental Sciences. “By engaging with students at a young age, it may be possible to break these preconceived notions about science before they are formed and introduce students to the possibilities science education can bring.”

ACI will once again be participating in the USA Science & Engineering Festival, scheduled for April 6-8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. ACI’s exhibit will feature a hands-on activity aimed at showing the science behind cleaning products and their ingredients. The booth will introduce participants to many of the concepts in Exploration Clean.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $30 billion U.S. cleaning products market. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and oleochemical producers. ACI (www.cleaninginstitute.org) and its members are dedicated to improving health and the quality of life through sustainable cleaning products and practices.

