Newswise — NEW YORK –January 29, 2018 –The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce that the latest issue of Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team is now available online.

“The first issue of Volume 2 includes a mix of review and original research articles covering topics such as aortic stenosis from a heart failure perspective to transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement,” said Anthony N. DeMaria, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal and the Judith and Jack White Chair in Cardiology and Founding Director of the Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center at the University of California, San Diego. “The issue also features our new Fellow and Early Career Structural Heart Forum. Organized by Dr. Kimberly Atianzar, the forum is meant to provide a home for the needs and perspectives of trainees and early career physicians in the field. In this first article, Dr. Atizanar explores pursuing an additional training year in structural heart disease. As fellows will make major contributions to the evolution of the discipline, we hope they will provide us with their unique perspectives in future issues.”

Structural Heart, the official journal of CRF, is led by a distinguished Editorial Board of recognized international experts in the field. The Journal is dedicated to disseminating the latest research and information to members of the Heart Team, as well as the wider medical community interested in structural heart disorders.

Volume 2, Issue 1 of Structural Heart features the following articles:

Editor’s Page

Of Awards and Rewards

A. N. DeMaria

Review Articles

Classical and Paradoxical Low-Flow Low-Gradient Aortic Stenosis: A Heart Failure Perspective

M. Garbi et al.

Time to Move to Earlier Intervention for Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm?

A.A. Gryaznov et al.

Role of Computed Tomography in Pre-Procedural Planning of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

W.L. Yu et al.

The Risk in Avoiding Risk: Optimizing Decision Making in Structural Heart Disease Interventions

M.M. Mokhles et al.

Fellow and Early Career Structural Heart Forum

Taking the Leap Towards an Additional Fellowship Year in Advanced Structural Heart Disease Training

K. Atianzar

Original Research

Transcatheter Annuloplasty for Mitral Regurgitation with an Adjustable Semi-Rigid Complete Ring: Initial Experience with the Millipede IRIS Device

J.H. Rogers et al.

Editorial: Round and Round the Mitral Valve We Go: The Quest for Effective Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair

T.M. Nazif and V. Bapat

Elixhauser Comorbidity Score Is the Best Risk Score in Predicting Survival After Mitraclip Implantation

J.F. Velu et al.

Editorial: Risk Scores for Post-Mitraclip Prognostication in Contemporary U.S. Practice: Are We Fitting a Square Peg to a Snowflake Shaped Hole?

H. Gada

Severe Symptomatic Bicuspid and Tricuspid Aortic Stenosis in China: Characteristics and Outcomes of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement with the Venus-A Valve

G. Song et al.

Intracardiac Echocardiography-Guided Device Closure of Non-PFO/ASD Shunts

B. Acheampong et al.

Pre-Procedural Imaging Modalities for Device Size Selection and Adaptive Nature of the Appendage in Patients Undergoing Percutaneous Left Atrial Appendage Closure

D.H.F. Chow et al.

Images in Structural Heart Disease

Transcatheter Aortic Valve-in-Valve Intervention with Simultaneous Stent Implantation for Coronary Protection

D. Tavano et al.

