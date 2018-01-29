 
Bar-Ilan University and Hungary's Milton Friedman University Ink Academic Cooperation Agreement

  • Milton Friedman University President Ferenc Pártos (front row, far left) and Bar-Ilan U. Vice President for Research Prof. Shulamit Michaeli (front row, far right) sign the agreement flanked by Minister of State for Higher Education of Hungary Dr. László Palkovics (front row, center) and (back row left to right): Chief Rabbi of the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation Rabbi Slomó Köves, Ambassador of Hungary to Israel Dr. Andor Nagy, BIU Deputy President Prof. Moshe Loewenstein and Research Authority Director Dr. Eli Even

Newswise — Israel-Hungary bilateral cooperation will reach new heights following a cooperation agreement signed between Bar-Ilan University and the Milton Friedman University of Budapest.

The agreement calls for the exchange of up to ten PhD students per academic year, post-doctoral exchange, staff exchange and participation both in teaching and research projects, scientific cooperation, and joint conferences and workshops.

The agreement was signed at Bar-Ilan University by BIU Vice President for Research Prof. Shulamit Michaeli and Milton Friedman University President Ferenc Pártos in the presence of Dr. László Palkovics, Minister of State for Higher Education of Hungary; Dr. Andor Nagy, Ambassador of Hungary to Israel; Rabbi Slomó Köves, Chief Rabbi of the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation; Prof. Moshe Lewenstein, Deputy President of Bar-Ilan University; and Dr. Eli Even, Director of the BIU Research Authority.

Formerly known as Zsigmond Király University, the Milton Friedman University was renamed last month in honor of the Nobel Prize-winning 20th century economist.

