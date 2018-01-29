1 in NIH Funding

Newswise — “This designation demonstrates our School’s commitment to being a national leader in advancing health and health care through innovative research solutions to modern problems, said Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel. “Our research helps shape policy, promotes better healthcare, helps prevent disease, improves quality of life, eliminates health disparities, and develops new knowledge that drives practice.”

When it comes to innovation, Penn Nursing is at the forefront. Below is a sampling of our funded research that will impact health care in the years to come:

Trial nurse-implemented therapies for acute respiratory failure in critically ill pediatric patients;

Develop predictive modeling to focus resources on injured patients who are most likely to develop depression & PTSD after discharge and experience suboptimal recovery;

Examine the intersection of physical, social and economic environments, discrimination and inequities in disparate health states and outcomes;

Improve HIV prevention in vulnerable adolescents and young adults through innovative technology-assisted and community-engaged research.

Produce research evidence to improve the quality of health care, helping to provide direction for policymakers in the United States and abroad.

Empirically study bioethical issues central to clinical practice and research.

Remote sensing to improve health and well-being in the home;

Trial interventions based on controls of appetite and eating in children and adults and their relevance to obesity with a focus on environment, genetics, economics, and meal characteristics;

Develop web-based interventions to reduce distracted driving in adolescents; and

Analyze the strengths and weakness of local and global approaches to issues of health and illness.

“This is just a small sampling of our research endeavors at Penn Nursing,” said Therese Richmond, PhD, CRNP, FAAN, Associate Dean for Research & Innovation. “Every product and process that touches a patient goes through a nurse. Penn Nursing conducts research that spans the lifespan and all aspects of life and is committed to developing novel approaches to advance and improve the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.”

