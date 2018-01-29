Mount Sinai Health System Expands Innovative Care in Florida

Contact: Lucia Lee

Mount Sinai Press Office

(212) 241-9200

newsmedia@mssm.edu

New Palm Beach multispecialty practice broadens commitment and access for patients;

hospital and community leaders celebrate with ribbon cutting and open house

Newswise — (PALM BEACH, FL – January 29, 2018) –– Mount Sinai Health System in New York announced today the opening of a new state-of-the-art medical practice in Palm Beach, Florida, bringing world-class, innovative care to patients and businesses in the region. Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach, centrally located on North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, will offer primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, and ophthalmology services.

Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach represents Mount Sinai’s longtime commitment to the region and its residents, and is the newest addition to a growing network outside New York State, which also includes Mount Sinai Heart New York Palm Beach. A dynamic partnership with Jupiter Medical Center, launched in 2015, has resulted in greater access to high-quality care for patients, including research and education initiatives in cardiology, oncology, and digestive health, and access to groundbreaking research and protocols developed by the faculty of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“This is a significant step in expanding the reach of Mount Sinai New York’s innovative high-quality care in South Florida,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System. “Residents of Palm Beach County and patients who travel between Florida and New York now have streamlined access to care from Mount Sinai’s outstanding physicians in a broad array of specialties.”

The compassionate and highly trained physician staff will be led by prominent cardiovascular specialist Gonzalo Loveday, MD, FACC, who will be the practice’s medical director. The practice will also include primary care provided by Ruben Reider, MD, and Yael Vidal, MD; highly specialized cardiovascular care provided by Gabriel Breuer, MD, FACC, Chauncey W. Crandall IV, MD, FACC, Steven A. Malosky, MD, Utpal N. Sagar, MD, FACC, and Dr. Loveday; nationally recognized gastroenterology care by Chester Maxson, MD, FACG, Louis Rosainz, MD, FACG, and Bernard Stein, MD, FACG; and innovative ophthalmology care by David A. Goldman, MD.

Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach will provide seamless coordination of care, including same-day and next-day appointments, as well as 24-hour on-call access to specialists. The practice prides itself on individualized patient care.

Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach is emblematic of Mount Sinai’s strategic development and ongoing efforts to expand health care nationally.

“The staff and clinical leadership at Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach have been carefully chosen from a large pool of national applicants and are dedicated to providing comprehensive, highest-quality care to their patients,” said Arthur Klein, MD, President of the Mount Sinai Health Network. “We are proud to provide the resources of our nationally and internationally recognized academic health care system to benefit the residents and businesses of Palm Beach County.”

“I am very excited to be part of Mount Sinai’s expansion in Palm Beach. The new practice enhances our ability to offer expert, world-class care to our patients in South Florida,” said Dr. Loveday.

A ribbon-cutting event was held on Monday, January 29, from 10 to 11:30 am, by invitation only. Mount Sinai executives and physicians, along with representatives from Jupiter Medical Center, were in attendance.

Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach is located at 625 N. Flagler Drive, Mezzanine Level, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. To schedule an appointment, call (561) 268-2000.

Photos from the Mount Sinai Doctors Stuyvesant Town practice and ribbon cutting can be found here .

Photo Captions (from left to right):

Photo Credit: The Mount Sinai Health System

Photo 100: Arthur Klein, MD President, Mount Sinai Health Network; Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO, Mount Sinai Health System; Peter May, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mount Sinai Health System; Alicia Gresham, Vice President, Mount Sinai Network Operations; Gonzalo Loveday, MD, FACC, Medical Director, Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach; Michal McCloskey, President, FRI Management

Photo 101: Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System

Photo 102: Mahvash Azmududeh, patient of Dr. Uipal Sagar, speaking at the event

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation.

The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally.

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.