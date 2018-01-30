Advances in Head and Neck Cancer Research Featured in Upcoming Symposium, News Briefing

Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., January 30, 2018 – Co-sponsors of the 2018 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium announced today that four abstracts will be highlighted in the meeting's official press program. Researchers will present the findings of these studies in an online news briefing for media professionals on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, from 12:00 to 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. Interested reporters can register to cover the meeting and receive connection information for the news briefing at www.astro.org/HNpress.

The news briefing will feature the following studies:

A randomized, open-label, multicenter, global phase 2 study of durvalumab (D), tremelimumab (T), or D Plus T in patients with PD-L1 low/negative recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma: CONDOR (Abstract 1); Dr. Lillian Siu, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Safety evaluation of nivolumab concomitant with platinum-based chemoradiotherapy for intermediate and high-risk local-regionally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma: RTOG Foundation 3504 (Abstract 2); Dr. Maura Gillison, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

OPTIMA—A phase II trial of induction chemotherapy response-stratified RT dose and volume de-escalation for HPV+ oropharynx cancer: Efficacy, toxicity, and HPV subtype analysis (Abstract 5); Dr. Tanguy Seiwert, University of Chicago

A phase II trial of cabozantinib for the treatment of radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid carcinoma in the first-line setting (Abstract 8); Dr. Marcia Brose, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

The 2018 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium will take place February 15-17 at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. Researchers will present peer-reviewed abstracts on new combination therapies, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, advanced radiation and surgical techniques, new staging systems, treatment guidelines and supportive care. The meeting is co-sponsored by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Head & Neck Society (AHNS).

Credentialed journalists from accredited news organizations are invited to attend and report on the symposium, or to cover the meeting remotely. Reporters registered by February 9, 2018, will receive an embargoed press kit. Additional information, the registration form and housing information are available online.

An on-site press office in the Parke Room of the Westin Kierland will be open February 15-16 during meeting hours. Rooms also are available to reserve for media interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Questions about the press program, press registration and expert availability may be directed to ASTRO’s media relations team at press@astro.org or 703-286-1600.

###

ABOUT ASTRO

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the world’s largest radiation oncology society, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. The Society is dedicated to improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, advancement of science and research, and advocacy. To learn more about ASTRO, visit www.astro.org, sign up to receive our news and follow us on our blog, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT ASCO

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO) is committed to making a world of difference in cancer care. As the world’s leading organization of its kind, ASCO represents more than 40,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of the highest-quality patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. ASCO is supported by its affiliate organization, the Conquer Cancer Foundation. Learn more at www.ASCO.org, explore patient education resources at Cancer.Net, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT AHNS

The American Head & Neck Society (AHNS) is the single largest organization in North America for the advancement of research and education in head and neck oncology. The mission of the American Head and Neck Society is: to promote and advance the knowledge of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of neoplasms and other diseases of the head and neck; to promote and advance research in diseases of the head and neck, and; to promote and advance the highest professional and ethical standards. For more information, visit www.ahns.info.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY