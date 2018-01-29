Northeast Ohio's University Hospitals names Ted Keegan as new Chief Marketing Officer

Newswise — CLEVELAND – Following an extensive nationwide search for an innovative marketing leader, University Hospitals has announced the appointment of Arthur E. (Ted) Keegan as Chief Marketing Officer for the UH system.

He began Jan. 29, 2018 and reports to UH CEO Thomas F. Zenty III.

“University Hospitals continues to maintain its leadership position in a changing environment by anticipating and adapting to emerging healthcare trends,” said Zenty. “We are influencing our system growth by employing the most contemporary marketing strategies – an approach that emphasizes digital promotion and consumer engagement.”

Keegan brings to UH more than 30 years of results-driven experience in implementing strategies for new business creation and mature business growth acceleration. His strengths include digital and traditional marketing, product management, analytics, marketing research and finance. He has a proven track record of increasing organizational performance through collaborative leadership, training and development.

He joins UH from Axcess Financial Services, Inc. in Cincinnati, where he was Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Online Lending. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Marketing Analytics and Research, for Nationwide Insurance & Financial Services. He also held a variety of marketing and product-development leadership roles at the Procter & Gamble Co. for more than 20 years. He holds a master of business administration degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, and a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle.

