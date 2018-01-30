 
Johns Hopkins Expert Available to Discuss New AARP Nutrition and Brain Health Report

    • Today, the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH), an independent collaborative of international scientists, health professionals, scholars and policy experts convened by AARP, published Brain Food: GCBH Recommendations on Nourishing Your Brain Health, a new report that summarizes the impact of diet on brain health in adults age 50 and older.

    Lawrence Appel, director of the Welch Center for Prevention at The Johns Hopkins University and a GCBH panel member, is available to discuss the new report.

