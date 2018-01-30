Press Registration Now Open for 2018 Experimental Biology Meeting

Newswise — BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2018 - Looking for the latest life science research advances in heart health, cancer or early stage drug development? We’ve got all that and more coming up at the 2018 Experimental Biology meeting (EB 2018), the premier annual meeting of five scientific societies to be held April 21-25 in San Diego. With more than 14,000 attendees and hundreds of scientific sessions, EB 2018 is a research bonanza you won’t want to miss.

This year’s meeting will include cutting-edge presentations on a wide array of topics, including:

How inflammation contributes to neurological problems

The microbiome’s role in heart disease

New approaches for drug discovery

The future of osteoporosis treatment

Linking metabolism with disease

EB host societies include the American Association of Anatomists, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

