Fossil Evidence Shows Bats Colonized From Islands to Continents

Newswise — STONY BROOK, N.Y., January 30, 2018 – Plants and animals are generally thought to colonize from continents to islands, over time leading to the evolution of separate island species. Scientists have theorized that the reverse – colonizing from islands to continents – seems unlikely, mainly because the few competitors on islands make thriving on the mainland difficult for island specialists. But a new study published in the Journal of Biogeography suggests a re-thinking of colonizing patterns.

The paper, titled “Out of the Antilles: Fossil phylogenies support reverse colonization of bats to South American,” reveals that ancestral Short-faced bats from the Caribbean islands colonized South America. According to co-lead author Liliana M. Dávalos, PhD, a Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolution in the College of Arts and Sciences at Stony Brook University, reverse colonization from islands to continents had not previously demonstrated using the fossil record. She and colleagues used models of dispersal over time including both the fossil record and extant Short-faced bats. Their models revealed the bats likely originated on Caribbean islands and then colonized Mesoamerica and South America.

The big question, says Professor Dávalos, is how could these tiny frugivorous bats compete for food with the dozens of competitor species on the continental Americas?

The researchers provide two explanations: Short-faced bats evolved with a unique powerful bite and may have been able to eat what other bats could not, and they also possessed unusual semi-transparent windows on their wings which enabled them to see predators while camouflaged among leaves and trees. While demonstrating reverse colonization among bats with dozens of competitor species suggests this process is not as rare as previously thought, the features of Short-faced bats hint that groups with a special features or capabilities may fare better in the perilous competition for continental survival.

She emphasized that this rare example of reverse colonization paves the way for understanding how and which species succeed in the long run.

###

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University is going beyond the expectations of what today’s public universities can accomplish. Since its founding in 1957, this young university has grown to become a flagship as one of only four University Center campuses in the State University of New York (SUNY) system with more than 26,000 students and 2,600 faculty members, and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs. Our faculty have earned numerous prestigious awards, including the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. The University offers students an elite education with an outstanding return on investment: U.S. News & World Report ranks Stony Brook among the top 50 public universities in the nation. Its membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places Stony Brook among the top 62 research institutions in North America. As part of the management team of Brookhaven National Laboratory, the University joins a prestigious group of universities that have a role in running federal R&D labs. Stony Brook University is a driving force in the region’s economy, generating nearly 60,000 jobs and an annual economic impact of more than $4.6 billion. Our state, country and world demand ambitious ideas, imaginative solutions and exceptional leadership to forge a better future for all. The students, alumni, researchers and faculty of Stony Brook University are prepared to meet this challenge.