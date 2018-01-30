 
Sports Ethics Expert Available to Comment on Cleveland Indians Removing "Chief Wahoo" Logo from Uniforms

    Newswise — Ithaca College Professor Stephen Mosher, an expert in sports ethics, is available to comment on the Cleveland Indians' decision to remove the "Chief Wahoo" logo from their uniforms.

    Indians owner Paul Dolan announced that, beginning in the 2019 season, the team's uniforms will no longer feature the controversial mascot, deemed by some to be racist and insensitive to Native Americans.

    Mosher studies the issues of sport in popular culture. He has commented on various topics related to the NFL for ReutersThe New York Times and other outlets. In 2001, he wrote a series of columns for ESPN.com on the Little League World Series scandal involving pitcher Danny Almonte, who played despite being two years over the age limit.

    More information on Mosher’s expertise and background is available on the Ithaca College website.

    Mosher is available for interviews and can be reached at smosher@ithaca.edu, or by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

