Indiana University Expands CRM with Salesforce.org

Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana University and Salesforce.org are working together on the expansion of IU’s use of Salesforce as its university-wide constituent relationship management (CRM) system for interacting with students, faculty, staff and the many friends of IU. This expansion builds on growing Salesforce.org success at IU for student recruiting to both residential campuses and IU Online programs. More than 190 IU departments already use Salesforce Marketing Cloud for personalized student and employee engagement today.

“In recent years, IU has achieved much success with the initial implementation of Salesforce products across many parts of the university. Now, we are rapidly expanding Salesforce to all of IU as a means to improve how we communicate with each constituent,” said Brad Wheeler, IU vice president for IT and chief information officer. “This expansion represents one of Salesforce.org’s largest multi-campus universities with enterprise-wide implementations across a state.”

“Indiana University recognizes the need to build strong relationships with a unified view of students, staff, faculty and parents to dramatically increase the ability to educate our next generation,” said Rob Acker, CEO Salesforce.org. “By going all-in with Salesforce.org, IU can become a Connected Campus and connect with their constituents in a more meaningful way.”

This university-wide implementation will consolidate multiple CRM systems at IU, enabling constituents to interact on a single platform regardless of their location or affiliation with IU. This bold effort benefits IU already, establishing over one million constituent records for prospective, current and past students, as well as the many friends of IU. For example, IU has achieved significant progress in the areas of recruiting and admissions, by using Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud for case management for all of IU Human Resources.

Building on this foundation, the new Salesforce.org agreement will include a broad set of Salesforce products such as Salesforce Community Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud and Service Cloud aimed at transforming experiences across IU.

About Salesforce.org

Everyone who wants to change the world should have the tools and technology to do so. Technology is the most powerful equalizer of our time, providing access to data, knowledge, and--above all--connections. Salesforce.org gets our technology in the hands of nonprofits and education institutions so they can connect with others and do more good. As a social enterprise, the more missions our technology supports, the more we invest back into technology and communities, creating an endless circle of good. We're here to help; visit us at Salesforce.org.

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.