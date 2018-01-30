 
UCI Experts Advisory - State of the Union Address

U.S. Elections News, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. National Security, U.S. Politics, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  SOTU, Trump, Immigration, Congress, Presidency

    • Mark P. Petracca, professor and associate dean of political science, at the University of California, Irvine, is an expert in the American presidency, Congress, the Supreme Court, public policy, power and political discourse. Contact him at mppetrac@uci.edu

    https://www.faculty.uci.edu/profile.cfm?faculty_id=2468

    Leo Chavez, professor of anthropology at the University of California, Irvine, is an expert on international migration, particulary among Latin Americans. He can discuss immigration, including immigrant households, labor market participation and naturalization. Contact him at 949-230-9679 or  lchavez@uci.edu

    https://www.faculty.uci.edu/profile.cfm?faculty_id=2617

     

