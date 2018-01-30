UCI Experts Advisory - State of the Union Address
Mark P. Petracca, professor and associate dean of political science, at the University of California, Irvine, is an expert in the American presidency, Congress, the Supreme Court, public policy, power and political discourse. Contact him at mppetrac@uci.edu
https://www.faculty.uci.edu/profile.cfm?faculty_id=2468
Leo Chavez, professor of anthropology at the University of California, Irvine, is an expert on international migration, particulary among Latin Americans. He can discuss immigration, including immigrant households, labor market participation and naturalization. Contact him at 949-230-9679 or lchavez@uci.edu
https://www.faculty.uci.edu/profile.cfm?faculty_id=2617