Babson Vice Provost Brush Receives USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award For Entrepreneurship

Newswise — Babson College Vice Provost of Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Candida Brush has received the Max S. Wortman, Jr. / USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship.

“It is an incredible honor to receive the Max S. Wortman, Jr. / USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Brush. “It means a lot to be recognized for an award named for someone who cared deeply about so many of the things I care about as well.”

“It really wasn’t that long ago that I was just entering a doctoral program in strategy at Boston University. I never in my wildest imagination thought about an award like this,” she explained.

Brush says her work is only beginning. “I am always thinking about the next question to ask, the next data set to collect, the next paper that would tell the story of the data or the new way to teach a concept, the new teaching note or the new program.”

“I was not surprised at all as I sat in the audience and heard that Candy was being awarded the USASBE Lifetime Achievement award for entrepreneurship. She is one of the leading lights in entrepreneurship research, entrepreneurship education, and the leading voice for women’s entrepreneurship in the world! All of us here at Babson are fortunate to have her as a colleague, mentor, and friend,” said Babson Entrepreneurship Professor and Entrepreneurship Division Chair Andrew Corbett.

“The Max Wortman Jr. award is the highest honor given by USASBE. It screams to the world that the recipient has made an incredible impact on entrepreneurship education and research, is well-respected by her peers, and is a role model for the next generation. I can’t think of anyone deserving than Candy Brush,” said Professor Heidi Neck, immediate past president, USASBE.

“We are so pleased to honor Candida Brush for a lifetime of achievement – as a teacher, as a scholar, as a leader, and as a friend to all. She is more than deserving such an honor,” said Patrick Snyder, Executive Director, USASBE.

The award was presented during the USASBE Annual Conference, January 10-14, 2018, Los Angeles.

About the Max S. Wortman, Jr. / USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship

Established in 2004, the Max S. Wortman, Jr. /USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship was instituted on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the founding of the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE). The award is presented to a worthy recipient in recognition for a lifetime of entrepreneurial achievement that encompasses the ideals of entrepreneurial activity. Eligibility extends both to those whose life’s pursuits supported and advocated entrepreneurial ideals as well as those who have pursued a lifetime of successful venture creation. The Awards Committee shall consider the originality, depth, breadth and impact of the entire body of the nominees’ entrepreneurial pursuits and impact.

Nominee Criteria

All nominees shall have risen to the highest level of entrepreneurial achievement in either academia or practice throughout the nominee’s lifetime.

Nominees should be an individual or organization who (which) has consistently demonstrated an unwavering drive, dedication, and determination for pursuing entrepreneurism in education, commerce, and/or other venues.

Candidates should have devoted a lifetime of commitment to individual, organizational, and/or social entrepreneurship.

About Vice Provost Brush

Dr. Candida Brush is a full professor, holder of the Franklin W. Olin Chair in Entrepreneurship, and serves as the Vice Provost of Global Entrepreneurial Leadership. She holds an honorary doctorate in Business and Economics from Jonkoping University, Sweden, and is a visiting adjunct at the Nord University, Bodo Graduate School of Business in Bodo, Norway, and at Dublin City University, Dublin, Ireland.

Professor Brush is well known for her pioneering research in women’s entrepreneurship. She conducted the first and largest study of women entrepreneurs in the early 1980s, resulting in one of the earliest books on the topic. Her continued research catalyzed studies and dissertations worldwide. With four other researchers she founded the Diana Project, a research consortium investigating women’s access to growth capital internationally. The Diana Group was named the 2007 recipient of the FSF – Swedish Research Foundation International Award for Outstanding Research Contributions in the Field of Entrepreneurship. Prentice Hall-Financial Times published their book, Clearing the Hurdles: Women Building High Growth Businesses (2004). From this research, she co-edited two other books, Growth-Oriented Women Entrepreneurs and their Businesses: A Global Research Perspective in 2006, and Women’s Entrepreneurship and Growth Influences: An International Perspective, in 2010, and Women’s Entrepreneurship in Global and Local Contexts, 2016.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.