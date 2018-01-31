CRF to Hold Free Seminar on Diabetes and Heart Disease in New York City During American Heart Month

Newswise — NEW YORK – January 31, 2018 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free seminar, “The Link Between Diabetes & Your Heart,” for the New York City community on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. The seminar, part of a series of Mini-Med Schools conducted by the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative, will focus on providing attendees a deeper understanding of diabetes and its connection with cardiovascular disease.

The rate of people being diagnosed with diabetes and prediabetes is rising quickly and remain serious threats to the health of Americans. According to the CDC, 30.3 million Americans — 9.4 percent of the U.S. population — have diabetes; an increase from 29.1 million in 2014. Another 84.1 million have prediabetes.

“This rapid rise in diabetes and prediabetes rates and its impact on heart health inspired the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative to educate the public on this important subject,” said Nisha Jhalani, MD, Director of the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative and Director, Clinical and Educational Services for the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. “Our goal is to provide attendees with the tools they need to take better care of themselves and their loved ones. We want to teach them about lifestyle changes that can not only reduce the risk for and delay the onset of diabetes and heart disease but also improve quality of life.”

The program will include the following presentations from renowned experts in the field as well as Q&A session in which attendees will be able to ask questions:

Diabetes 101: Myths vs. Facts

Lauren Golden, MD

Adult Endocrinologist, Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center

Heart Health and Diabetes

Nisha Jhalani, MD

Director, CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative

Director, Clinical and Educational Services, CIVT

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

PAD and Diabetes

Sahil A. Parikh, MD

Director, Endovascular Services, CIVT

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Prevention: Tips for Taking Control

Courtney Melrose, MPH, RD, CDE

Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator

Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center

Patient Perspectives

(Q&A and Panel Discussion)

For more information and to register, visit: http://www.crf.org/whhi/upcoming-events/february-2018.

ABOUT CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative was founded to help reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care using a two-pronged approach: advocating for increased female representation in clinical trials and raising awareness about women and heart disease through Mini-Med School educational seminars. For more information, visit www.crf.org/whhi.

