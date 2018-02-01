Suzanne M. Olbricht, MD, FAAD, to Assume Presidency of American Academy of Dermatology

Newswise — SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2018) — Suzanne M. Olbricht, MD, FAAD, a Boston-based dermatologist, will begin her one-year term as president of the American Academy of Dermatology on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the conclusion of the 2018 AAD Annual Meeting in San Diego.

As president, Dr. Olbricht will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 19,000 physicians specializing in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions. She will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy and practice information.

“I begin my term at a time in which change surrounds us — in science, in technology, in culture, as well as in medicine,” Dr. Olbricht says. “I look forward to embracing these changes and the opportunities and challenges they bring in order to advocate for patients and ensure their access to quality dermatologic care.”

Dr. Olbricht earned her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and completed her dermatology residency at Harvard Medical School in Boston. She is an associate professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and chief of dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Dr. Olbricht previously served the AAD as secretary-treasurer, assistant secretary-treasurer and a member of its board of directors. She has also served as chair of the AAD’s Scientific Assembly Committee.

Dr. Olbricht is a past president of the New England Dermatology Society. She also served as treasurer for the Women’s Dermatology Society and a board member of the American College of Mohs Surgery.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 19,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin) or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).